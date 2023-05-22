Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.63. The company had a trading volume of 250,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

