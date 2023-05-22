Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regional Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $254.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,439,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

