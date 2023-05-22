Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after buying an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

