Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 864,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

