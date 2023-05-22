Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.02. 386,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

