RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $13.43 on Thursday, hitting $185.43. The stock had a trading volume of 283,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,853. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.32.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

