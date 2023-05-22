REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Up 0.9 %

REVG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,559. The stock has a market cap of $624.92 million, a PE ratio of 260.57 and a beta of 1.91. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 500.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after buying an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.