Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,883,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,299,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 261,049 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

