Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $61.87. 813,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

