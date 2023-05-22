Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

