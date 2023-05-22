Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 965,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,016. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Rite Aid by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Rite Aid by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,617,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.