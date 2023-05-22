Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Rite Aid Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of RAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 965,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,016. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Rite Aid by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Rite Aid by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,617,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
