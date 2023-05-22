RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 845,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $175,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,362.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.81. 757,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.17. The firm has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

