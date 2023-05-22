RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.52. 221,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,038. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $315.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day moving average is $261.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

