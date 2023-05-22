RiverPark Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) by 1,550.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,642 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTM. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTM traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,085. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

