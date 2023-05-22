RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,227 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Snap by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,695. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,708,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.19. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

