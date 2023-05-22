RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes $505,000 Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Down 1.6 %

Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,485. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

