Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,880 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 3.5% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $83.56. 538,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,321. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

