Robert W. Baird Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $70.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.40.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 127,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,934,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 344.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 229,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.