Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enhabit Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EHAB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.05. 231,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $20,566,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enhabit by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Enhabit

Several analysts have issued reports on EHAB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

