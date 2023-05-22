Royal Bank of Canada Raises BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 272,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 17.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 193,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in BlackBerry by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 539,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

