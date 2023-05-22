Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$142.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$127.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.