Rpo LLC Acquires 65,713 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC)

Rpo LLC increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the period. M3-Brigade Acquisition III makes up 2.1% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rpo LLC owned about 1.62% of M3-Brigade Acquisition III worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the first quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 8.4% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 41.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 16,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

