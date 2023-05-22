Rpo LLC Acquires New Shares in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. GSR II Meteora Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rpo LLC owned 0.79% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GSRM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

