Rpo LLC Acquires New Shares in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 313,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. GSR II Meteora Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rpo LLC owned 0.79% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GSRM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.15.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GSR II Meteora Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.