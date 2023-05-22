Rpo LLC Buys New Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Rpo LLC owned 0.27% of Aetherium Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Aetherium Acquisition by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Aetherium Acquisition by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMFI remained flat at $10.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

