Rpo LLC Buys New Shares in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWAC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 82.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 957,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 432,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 12.5% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JWAC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. 8,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,065. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

