Rpo LLC Increases Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Rpo LLC grew its holdings in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) by 867.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,166 shares during the period. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLLI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalink Investment by 29.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Globalink Investment by 1,322.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 167,543 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Globalink Investment by 14,626.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 146,266 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalink Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

GLLI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,462. Globalink Investment Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Globalink Investment Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

