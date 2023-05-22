Rpo LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)

Rpo LLC purchased a new position in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Rpo LLC owned about 0.65% of Juniper II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper II by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Juniper II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Juniper II Price Performance

Shares of JUN stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.36. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,730. Juniper II Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Juniper II Company Profile

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.