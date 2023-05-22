Rpo LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.22% of byNordic Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYNO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.50. 80,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

