Rpo LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Colombier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Colombier Acquisition by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 69,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 234,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLBR stock remained flat at $10.11 on Monday. 7,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.