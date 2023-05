Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SGA opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.36. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

