Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Saga Communications Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:SGA opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.36. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.75.
About Saga Communications
