Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.35.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $211.79. 1,945,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $213.88. The company has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 997.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

