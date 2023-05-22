Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

HD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.85. 1,945,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

