Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Makes New $26.73 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,000. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TYL stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.73. 130,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.