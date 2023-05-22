Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,413 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group comprises 7.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 3.77% of TransMedics Group worth $74,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.90. 179,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,580. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.44. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,621,642.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $2,785,958.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,621,642.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,217 shares of company stock worth $10,737,180 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Stories

