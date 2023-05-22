Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,677 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,677 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $36.04. 8,172,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,354,129. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

