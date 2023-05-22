Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 22,359 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of John Bean Technologies worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,230. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

