Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 246,962 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,962 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

