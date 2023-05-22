Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.0% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.92. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.