Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.38. Sasol shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 61,272 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

