Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.40

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 774840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Schrödinger Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 776,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

