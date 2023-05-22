Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,703,000 after buying an additional 621,651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.49. 349,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,368. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.