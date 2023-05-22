Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

STNG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 192,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,712,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,073,000 after acquiring an additional 410,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

