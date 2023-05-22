Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

