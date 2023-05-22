Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $312.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,682. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $314.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

