Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $514.28. 174,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,643. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.37.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

