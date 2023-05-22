Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Travere Therapeutics worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 517,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.