Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,000. Prothena accounts for 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Prothena at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,381.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PRTA shares. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $3,316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $7,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,765,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.64. 155,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,121. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.