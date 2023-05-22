Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 33.5 %

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,559. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $412.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

