Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.38 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,376,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 926,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

