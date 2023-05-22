Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stake Decreased by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. lowered its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Security National Financial accounts for about 4.2% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 8.62% of Security National Financial worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNFCA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. 12,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,576. The company has a market cap of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

